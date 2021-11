The top player from the South Carolina women’s basketball 2021 class exited the Gamecocks’ second game of the season with a knee injury. Freshman Raven Johnson, the No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player nationally in 2021, left the game after her left leg bent awkwardly as she cut to the basket with 3:57 to go in the first quarter of South Carolina’s game against South Dakota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was helped off the floor and went to the locker room.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO