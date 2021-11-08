ODU’s women’s basketball team is eyeing bigger prize after surprising run to the Conference USA semifinals

With a retooled roster, the Old Dominion women’s basketball team is ready to build on last year’s effort.

In addition to the five players — Ajah Wayne, Mariah Adams, Aziah Hudson, Maggie Robinson and Amari Young — who remain from last year’s squad, the Monarchs have welcomed 10 new players, including five freshmen and five transfer students.

With the wealth of new faces, coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said the team is coming together well.

“I’m liking very much where we are from a chemistry standpoint,” she said. “I think that the players have bonded and they understand what our philosophy is on both ends of the ball. I love the closeness that I see within them off the court, and that translates very well to on the court. If they can communicate and break bread together off the court, then that means that they can communicate and get through tough times and adverse situations on the court.”

These Monarchs know plenty about adverse situations.

Last year, in Milton-Jones’ first season with ODU, the Monarchs made a surprise run in the Conference USA Tournament after an up-and-down regular season marred by COVID pauses and injuries.

Throughout the tournament, ODU’s roster was depleted, at times featuring just a six-player rotation. But despite their limited numbers, the Monarchs scrapped to a C-USA semifinal berth.

“Going through everything that we went through, those five that are remaining from last year, I lean on them all the time to remind everyone that is new of what they went through and how important all of the 10 new bodies that we have are to us being able to go on this journey that we’re setting forth on this year,” Milton-Jones said. “Depth and numbers, that will mean everything for us, but it’s one thing to have depth and it’s another thing to have depth with talent attached to it, and I think we’ve done a great job in terms of recruiting to get talented players on the roster, so when we make substitutions, there won’t be a huge drop-off.”

Adams, ODU’s senior point guard, knows for the Monarchs to take their team to that next level and start competing for titles, they’ll need to be consistent on the court.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Adams said. “(The key is) not waiting until the last minute to show our talents and our effort, and never getting too high or getting too low.”

Kaylen Nelson, one of the new freshmen, is ready to contribute.

“I think this year we’re going to do something, we’re going to achieve something and the goal is a championship,” Nelson said. “I feel like everybody has that same mindset, the same goal, and we’re definitely building this year, and we’ve got something special.”

The Monarchs also have added a pair of local talents in freshman Ashanti Barnes-Williams, who graduated from Lake Taylor High, and former Princess Anne High star Brianna Jackson, who transferred from Miami.

Most exciting for Milton-Jones is the knowledge that they’ll be able to do it in front of fans this year after playing in front of partial crowds or in empty arenas all last season.

“I cannot wait to finally see this arena with the fans, with the tremendous fan base that we have,” she said. “You know, they are faithful. Faithful Monarchs with a lot of pride. I cannot wait to experience that and for the players to walk into the gym and see that it’s loud and it’s energetic and they have people that are here just for them.”

Old Dominion women’s basketball at a glance

Last year: 13-11, 7-9 C-USA (5th in East Division)

Coach: DeLisha Milton-Jones (13-11 in one season)

Season opener: Tuesday vs. South Carolina State, 6:30 p.m.

Conference USA predicted order of finish, as selected by coaches: 1. Charlotte, 2. Old Dominion, 3t. Middle Tennessee, North Texas and UTEP, 6. LA Tech, 7. FIU, 8. Rice, 9. Marshall, 10. Florida Atlantic, 11. UAB, 12. WKU, 13. Southern Miss, 14. UTSA

Schedule

November

9: vs. South Carolina State, 6:30 p.m.; 14: vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.; 18: vs. George Washington, 6:30 p.m.; 21: at VCU, 1 p.m.; 26: Saint Joseph’s (in Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas), noon; 27: Texas Tech (in Van Chancellor Classic), 2:30 p.m.; 28: Stetson (in Van Chancellor Classic), noon.

December

5: at William & Mary, 2 p.m.; 8: vs. Bowie State, 6:30 p.m.; 12: vs. Norfolk State, 2 p.m.; 18: at Appalachian State, 2 p.m.; 22: at Temple, noon; 30: vs. Florida International, 6:30 p.m.

January

1: vs. Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.; 8: vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m.; 13: at UTSA, 8 p.m.; 15: at UTEP, 3 p.m.; 20: vs. Rice, 6:30 p.m.; 22: vs. North Texas, 1 p.m.; 29: at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

February

3: at Marshall, 6 p.m.; 5: at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; 10: vs. Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.; 13: at UAB, 1 p.m.; 17: vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m.; 19: vs. Western Kentucky, 2 p.m.; 24: at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.; 26: at Florida International, noon.

March

2: vs. Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.; 5: at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.; 8-12: Conference USA Tournament (in Frisco, Texas).