Science

How the Chesapeake Bay is warming — and what it means for us, according to new research

By Katherine Hafner, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

The Chesapeake Bay is warming as the climate does. Scientists have known that much for years.

But exactly how — and by how much? That’s what researchers at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science under William & Mary recently set out to answer.

Using historical water sampling boosted by sophisticated computer models, the team learned how the water has changed over the past three decades, from the surface to its depths.

Since the mid-1980s, the researchers found the bay has warmed by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit or about .07 degrees each year. The water temperature increases much faster in the summer than winter, they said.

Overall global warming was the biggest factor, though others play a role, according to the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Water Resources Association.

If the trend continues, the increased heat could amplify issues such as decreased oxygen in the bay; plants and critters need oxygen to survive.

In an interview last week, Kyle Hinson, a doctoral candidate in biological sciences at VIMS and lead author of the study, said the research started with a desire to have a better grasp on the issue, with warming expected to worsen.

Most work done on warming in the Chesapeake Bay either focused on surface waters, rather than the whole ecosystem or used data from only the 20th century, he said.

He homed in on a stretch from 1985 to 2019. Federal, state and local officials have periodically sampled the bay to measure not only temperature but qualities like salinity and nutrient pollution.

That data allowed Hinson to look at temperature change. He then used computer modeling to fill in the gaps. (This is the type of modeling a typical laptop couldn’t sustain; it was done on a supercomputer at William & Mary.)

Water samples provide snapshots in time, every few weeks at most, said co-author Marjy Friedrichs, a research professor at the institute. Computer modeling could drill down and get information about the water every hour for 30 years, she said.

The team then played around with different factors, turning them “on and off to see what was driving temperature changes,” Hinson said.

They looked at four potential sources of warming: sea level rise, temperatures of the rivers that feed into the bay, ocean warming and overall warming of the atmosphere. The latter includes both higher air temperatures and an increase in heat radiation due to more greenhouse gases.

The combination of those two atmospheric effects was found to have the biggest impact on the temperature, Hinson said.

The bay is shallow — under 200 feet at its deepest point, compared to thousands in the open ocean. Therefore, he said, impacts were pretty similar across both the Chesapeake’s surface and bottom.

River temperature had little effect, which Hinson found surprising.

Summer is seeing dramatically faster warming than other seasons — one of the researchers’ more troubling finds. The seasonal change is heavily impacted by ocean warming.

It may sound obvious. But Friedrichs said summer “is exactly when we don’t want it to be warming more here in Virginia.”

Hot summer days already bring problems with low oxygen. Heat excites oxygen molecules so they leave the liquid more readily, Hinson said. The resulting “dead zones” restrict marine life.

Sea level rise, meanwhile, didn’t change warming much. Rising waters do provide a slight cooling effect in the summer, simply because a larger pot takes longer to heat, Hinson said. But more sea level rise in the future has the potential for greater impact.

So what do warming waters mean for us?

In addition to lower oxygen levels, fish don’t like swimming in warm surface waters, so their “habitat gets squeezed narrower and narrower,” Friedrichs said.

Heat could also bring other issues including increasing acidity or bacteria in the bay.

It’s important for officials to consider warming when setting Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, Friedrichs added.

Water quality standards are often tied to oxygen levels, focused on reducing runoff from nutrients on land. If oxygen is already decreasing due to increased heat, those standards may need to be adjusted, she said.

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com

