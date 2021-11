The Colorado Springs City Council will start taking applications for an open seat on the council this afternoon. Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman stepped down from his position, which represents District 3 in the southwest and downtown part of the Springs. Those living in that district can run for his seat, which opens up Dec. 31. Current council members will select someone to fill in for a partial 15-month term ending in 2023. After finishing the partial term, the selected councilmember could stand for election to a full two-year term. The application is available on the city website.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO