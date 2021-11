Bears RB Khalil Herbert rushed 23 times for 72 yards and caught two passes for negative four yards in the Bears' 33-22 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Herbert continued to show flashes of excellent yet again on Sunday. The rookie runner rushed 23 times to the tune of 72 yards. With David Montgomery expected back in the next few weeks, Herbert may take a back seat as the RB. For now, he continues to slot in as a low-end RB2 in fantasy formats. The Bears take on the Steelers next weekend which isn't a great matchup for the rookie.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO