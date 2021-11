WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia shipments of coal to U.S. industrial and commercial end users increased in the 2nd quarter of 2021 by +16.8% from the first quarter of the year. Shipments from the NAPP region of the state increased by >100% from the 1st quarter of the year, while industrial and commercial coal deliveries from the state’s CAPP region declined by -24.2% from the previous quarter. Year to date, West Virginia shipments of domestic industrial and commercial coal are off -1.9% from the same six months of 2020. -37.2% from the NAPP region of the state and +27.4% from the state’s CAPP region.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO