The Bills are gearing up for their 8th out of 17 regular season games this Sunday. The "not-quite halfway" point of their season. Recapping last week, the Bills dominated the Dolphins in the second half of their game, cruising to a final score of 26-11. A quirky score with a quirky Predict the Score! contest result. For the first time this season, we have multiple winners. Three of them in fact. Orangebills70 returns to the Wall of Winners for the first time since last season. Joining in on the shenanigans are Fansincebeginning, and OldFatSlowRefs. Three winners, three wall tags, three times the fun. Congratulations all around!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO