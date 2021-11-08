TexAgs Radio: Monday (11/8) full show

Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson joined Don Fischer on Monday night for the inaugural edition of 'Inside IU Basketball with Mike Woodson.'. This week, Woodson discusses why he ultimately chose to come back to Indiana, why the timing was finally right to take the head coaching job, and what the biggest differences have been transitioning from 25 years of coaching in the NBA to never coaching in college. Woodson also details what it was like during the offseason trying to navigate the transfer portal, convincing players to return like Trayce Jackson-Davis, and learning the ropes of recruiting. In the final segment, Woodson talks about Indiana's team development in the offseason, how he's seen the team grow, and what specific players or groups he's seen the most growth from.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO