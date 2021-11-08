Nashville pastor and church members tackle shooter during service

A Nashville pastor and several church members prevented a tragedy Sunday after ganging up in a bit of spiritual warfare.

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was delivering a sermon at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when Dezire Baganda pulled out a gun and approached the altar. When Ndikumana tackled Baganda from behind, several church members joined the pastor and held the man down until authorities arrived, according to WKRN .

“I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him," Ndikumana said in an interview. "And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him … and that’s what happened.”

Baganda, 26, was not a member of the church but had previously attended services. He reportedly was asked not to attend in February due to interrupting pastors during their sermons. When he arrived at church for the 10 a.m. service, he remained calm until he pulled out his gun at 12:45 p.m., according to the outlet.

Ndikumana stopped Baganda by pretending to exit the church. When Baganda had his back turned, Ndikumana ran up behind him and tackled him to the ground, the outlet reported.

When authorities arrived to arrest Baganda, he claimed he was Jesus Christ and that all churches and schools must be attacked. He has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, with more expected, the outlet reported.

The Nashville Police Department did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

