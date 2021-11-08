Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, & Tim McGraw To Headline Colorado’s Country Jam Festival Next Summer
I’ve often dreamed about kicking back in Colorado, watching the sun rset over the Rocky mountains, with an ice cold beer in my hand, listening to some good ol’ country music.
I mean, it doesn’t get better than that, right?
And while I suppose the sun will being rising over the Rockies here, but I envy every single one of you who will be attending the Country Jam festival in Grand Junction, Colorado, next summer.
The festival is slated for June 23rd through June 25th, 2022, and boy they have one hell of a lineup coming to play.
We’re talkin’ Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw headlining with support from Jo Dee Messina, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Riley Green, and so many others.
Tickets are officially on sale now, and checkout the schedule of performances set thus far:
June 23
Eric Church
Chris Janson
Jo Dee Messina
Lainey Wilson
Blanco Brown
June 24
Miranda Lambert
Riley Green
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Runaway June
June 25
Tim McGraw
Chris Lane
Lonestar
Not to mention, several others will be announced at later dates.
