Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, & Tim McGraw To Headline Colorado’s Country Jam Festival Next Summer

By Brady Cox
 6 days ago
I’ve often dreamed about kicking back in Colorado, watching the sun rset over the Rocky mountains, with an ice cold beer in my hand, listening to some good ol’ country music.

I mean, it doesn’t get better than that, right?

And while I suppose the sun will being rising over the Rockies here, but I envy every single one of you who will be attending the Country Jam festival in Grand Junction, Colorado, next summer.

The festival is slated for June 23rd through June 25th, 2022, and boy they have one hell of a lineup coming to play.

We’re talkin’ Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw headlining with support from Jo Dee Messina, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Riley Green, and so many others.

Tickets are officially on sale now, and checkout the schedule of performances set thus far:

June 23

Eric Church

Chris Janson

Jo Dee Messina

Lainey Wilson

Blanco Brown

June 24

Miranda Lambert

Riley Green

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Runaway June

June 25

Tim McGraw

Chris Lane

Lonestar

Not to mention, several others will be announced at later dates.

