2 Ways To Do Disney World: Extravagant and On the Cheap

 2 days ago
A vacation to Disney World can be a magical experience, but just like there are many paths to Space Mountain, there is no one price tag for the trip.

The average cost for a Disney World vacation for a family of four is $4,200 for four nights, Magicguides.com reported. But that’s in the middle range, and there are plenty of ways to spend big or cut costs on your visit.

GOBankingRates put together tips for two options for your Disney World Trip, whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple or family. Check out some of the ways to go cheap or go all-out.

When To Travel

Remember that Disney World ticket prices are based on what day you visit. Higher-demand times (weekends, holidays, school vacations such as spring break) are generally more expensive.

One-day admission tickets range between $109 to $159, and those prices drop with longer stays. (A 5-day pass can be around $88 per day.)

If you’re trying for thrifty travel, consider a slightly longer stay and plan to visit during off-peak times. Disney also runs special offers, so be sure to look for those, such as the 4-Park Magic Ticket.

When cost is no object, you can pick one-day passes at peak times (although you’ll need to worry about crowds). Also, consider upgrading with a “park hopper” pass that allows you to go between different parks on the same day. For $377, you could get the “park hopper plus” to get access to other activities such as the Blizzard Beach water park.

Where To Stay

The major question about where to stay on a Disney World trip is whether to stay on property, at a Disney-owned hotel, or off the property.

Hotels on the Disney properties are certainly more convenient for getting to the parks, but they’re generally more expensive. A deluxe resort at Walt Disney World can cost from $456 per night, Magicguides.com reported. They are generally closer to the parks, with bigger rooms and better restaurants.

If you want to splurge, consider the Atrium Club at Contemporary, for an extra $4,000 over a five-night stay, according to Mousehacking.com. This gives you access to a great hotel, plus a concierge staff and the ability to purchase extra FastPass reservations each day.

Or if you’re a Star Wars fan, consider the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. It’s scheduled to open in March 2022 and will include live-action roleplaying. Two nights in the Galactic Starcruiser with the all-inclusive experience for four people will cost $1,500 per guest for three adults and one child .

Other options include moderate and value resorts, which are better values. Value resorts can be as low as $120 per night.

You can often book your hotels directly through Disney, and that’s a budget-friendly move if they are offering discounts.

If you choose not to stay on a Disney property, you can find plenty of other hotels in the area, with varying costs – and don’t forget you’ll need transportation to and from the theme parks.

Two other possibilities include AirBnB rentals or even camping. Campground sites at Fort Wilderness Resort can be as low as $60 a night.

Dining

Another way you can go all-out or be thrifty is with your food at Disney World. You can bring your own food into the park, buy ala carte within the Disney properties or participate in a Disney Dining Plan.

The Disney Dining Plans range from $55-119 per day, per adult, and $26-47.50 per day, per child. The dining plans are usually tied to staying at an on-site resort, and they’re probably better for families. The most deluxe plan includes three meals, two snacks and a drink.

Additional Perks

If you’re not working off a budget, consider adding ticketed events like the “Keys to the Kingdom” or other backstage tours. These can be perfect for an “insider” look at the park. “Keys to the Kingdom” is $99 per person.

Buying Souvenirs

Don’t forget money for souvenirs, T-shirts and more. If you’re looking to save money, consider shopping at stores that are off-site.

If money is no object, the theme parks have plenty of options!

