Turn Up the Heat! El Pollo Loco accelerates its transformation

Leading Fast-Casual Concept Signs Four Agreements to Develop 15 New Restaurants Across Six States. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has signed four new multi-unit agreements with new and existing operators to bring more than a dozen new restaurants to New Jersey, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Dakota. Year-to-date, Freddy's has executed a total of 13 multi-unit agreements adding nearly 70 new restaurants to the brand's overall development pipeline. This surge in franchise development is a reflection of the brand's aggressive growth strategy and will continue to accelerate expansion over the next couple of years. With additional openings slated to take place through the end of Q4, the brand is on track to open over 35 locations this year.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO