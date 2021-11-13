CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 11 Best US Stores for Holiday Sales

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAw2T_0cqJZBfe00

Before you know it, the holidays will be upon us, and we’d best be fully stocked up on all that we need well in advance. Due to supply chain issues, shortages across a variety of categories are anticipated. But can you shop early and still save? You absolutely can. You just have to know where to shop.

See: 5 Ways the Pandemic Is Changing Shopping This Holiday Season
Read: Your Guide to Getting Ahead on Holiday Shopping in November

With generous insight from retail and savings experts, we compiled a list of the stores offering the best deals on food, gifts and just about everything else you need to deck the halls this merry season.

Kroger

“Kroger likes to do buy more, save more promotions, so if you need things like butter, cream of chicken or mushroom soups, eggs, half and half, heavy cream, dip mixes, bakery mixes, veggies and more, watch for promotions where you can buy a certain amount and save on each item,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews . “For instance, they might have a ‘buy 10, save 50 cents’ on each promotion that covers a wide variety of products so it’s not hard to meet the minimum in order to take advantage of these deals.”

Giant Eagle

“In the past, the retailer has offered 20 cents off gas for every $50 spent on gift cards, but last year they changed to a points system,” Ramhold said. “Now shoppers can spend $50 on Happy gift cards, which cover a variety of retailers and restaurants, depending on which one you buy, and you’ll earn one perk for every $1 spent. Then, for every 50 perks you earn, you’ll receive 10 cents off gas or 2% off groceries. If you’re going to be road tripping for the holidays, this is a great way to help cut the cost of gas overall.”

Learn: Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More in Mind

Aldi

“Shop the weekly sales on Wednesday and stash items away for later,” Ramhold said. “You can expect to save up to 50% off in some cases, but the biggest problem with Aldi is that they have limited space and their seasonal items are only around for a limited time.”

If you have the room, it’s best to stock up on a variety of items in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

“Prices are pretty amazing on Aldi’s own brands, but most of the time you should skip name-brand products,” Ramhold said. “For instance, Aldi will carry name-brand candies and cookies, which might sound like the perfect products for a dessert board for a holiday party; however, you won’t find any savings on the Oreos and Reese’s Trees at Aldi. Instead, opt for their own brands of cookies and candies.”

Publix

If you are in a last-minute pinch for grocery items, head over to Publix.

“Shop the week before or of the holidays to save half off on treats,” Ramhold said. “The great thing about shopping at Publix is that they really believe in BOGO offers, but that doesn’t mean you have to buy multiples to get the savings. For instance, Publix often has Ben & Jerry’s pints for BOGO free, but if you opt to buy just one, you’ll just pay half price. They split the cost of the item for the offer, so you can still save even if you don’t want to — or don’t have the room to — stock up.”

Ramhold added that these kinds of offers will extend to other kinds of items too, sparkling water and sodas, too. Just be sure to read the fine print in the Publix ads.

“Sometimes the item pictured isn’t the only thing the offer will apply to, so even if you aren’t interested in what’s pictured, you may have more options,” Ramhold said

Look: The Best Holiday Shopping Strategies for Your Wallet

Target and Best Buy

“ Target’s new Holiday Price Match Guarantee says you can get a price adjustment on any item purchased from Oct. 10 through Dec. 24 that goes on sale at Target afterwards,” said Andrea Woroch , budgeting expert. “Meanwhile, Best Buy’s “Black Friday Price Guarantee” promises to refund the difference in price in the event you buy something marked as a doorbuster and it goes on sale further between now and Nov. 26.”

To keep track of prices, Woroch recommends using browser extensions like Karma monitor product prices for you.

“Just create a list of products you want the tool to track and it will alert you in the event they detect a price drop,” Woroch said.

Kohl’s

“One popular promotion Kohls is known for is their Kohl’s cash that you can earn by spending a certain amount of money and is good toward a future purchase,” Woroch said. “What I like most about Kohl’s cash is that you can spend it up to the amount of the voucher and there is no minimum spend required; therefore, if you receive $10 Kohl’s cash, you can buy something for $10 and walk out with essentially a free item.”

Amazon

“Amazon is of course going to have a ton of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as for the holiday season in general,” Ramhold said. “However, it usually shines when it comes to its own brands and devices. Watch for Echo devices, Fire TVs and TV Sticks, and Fire tablets to see incredible discounts especially. Some may see 50% off, while others could be more modest, but items like the Echo Dot will probably see huge price drops.”

Find Out: Why Do We Spend So Much Each Year on Holiday Shopping?

JCPenney

“While the retailer’s official Black Friday sale starts on Nov. 26 and runs until Nov. 28, shoppers will have the whole month to score savings on those just-can’t-wait, must-have items,” said BlackFriday.com ‘s shopping expert, Kristin McGrath. “ Following the shop-early trend of 2021, JCPenney will be hosting weekly deals and doorbusters — featuring products at Black Friday prices — in-store and online, starting Nov. 1.”

Macy’s

“Starting Nov. 3, Macy’s is giving shoppers a chance to start their gifting journey early and avoid the stress of shipping delays with its Black Friday Early Access sale,” McGrath said. “Each week, a new selection of deals will be released where shoppers can enjoy unbeatable deals with an updated assortment of specially curated items. Shoppers can access all Macy’s Black Friday specials from Nov. 23-27 via online, the Macy’s app or safely in-store (deals only accessible online on Thanksgiving Day).”

Dell

“As you would expect, Dell’s Black Friday ad, covering its ‘biggest sale of the year,’ includes several deals on laptops, desktop computers, gadgets suitable for gifting like headphones, speakers and fitness trackers and more,” McGrath said. “With sales starting as early as Nov. 15, BlackFriday.com shopping experts urge shoppers to not wait too long to make their move on any hot ticket items that have the potential to sell out quickly.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 11 Best US Stores for Holiday Sales

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Black Friday#Black Friday Sales#Holiday Sales#Friday Black#Holiday Shopping#Best Us Stores#Dealnews#Costco More In
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Publix
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
EatThis

ALDI's Much-Anticipated New Holiday Items Are Officially Here

Spooky season is officially over, which means supermarkets are busy stocking their aisles with seasonal staples for holiday feasts. Experts are recommending that Americans plan their menus early this year as grocery shoppers across the country confront shortages, shipping delays, purchase limits, and overall higher prices. ALDI, one of America's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves

Over the past year and a half, products have vanished from store shelves left and right. Items like toilet paper and cleaning wipes were hoarded amid the pandemic, while liquor and various food products have been increasingly hard to find due to supply chain issues. Some retailers, on the other hand, have chosen to take certain items off of shelves themselves following controversy. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products after decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sale of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major retailers have pulled something else from stores after being sent letters of protest. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to buy from Target, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids for 2021

The holidays are right around the corner and the holiday shopping season is starting, well, now. Luckily, Walmart just released their 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009. Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Cool fall weather has arrived with cold winter weather close behind, and that has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
SHOPPING
ncadvertiser.com

7 retail stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year

After a Thanksgiving and Black Friday that felt decidedly different in 2020, all signs point toward the holiday being nearly back to full power this year. Despite the pandemic raging on for a second holiday season, you can expect early-morning lines and crowded stores to return in force for America’s retail holiday this year.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Shoppers Are Already Raving About These 7 Holiday Groceries

If you can already smell your holiday cooking and you're starting to plan your gift list for loves ones, it definitely won't hurt to think ahead this year (read up on the 5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week). Costco members are here to help you brainstorm for the season, tipping you off to some fun, festive finds that would make clever gifts or a special addition to your own bar or spread this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PC Magazine

Walmart Tips 3 Black Friday 'Deals for Days' Events: Here Are the Best Discounts

What began as a day of deals following Thanksgiving, Black Friday has evolved into a month- (or sometimes months-) long shopping spree. Walmart is taking advantage of consumers' bargain-hunting tendencies with its second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" events. And this year, the retailer is gifting a little something...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy