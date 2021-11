Eternals director Chloe Zhao explains how important deaf accessibility was for the film with open-captioned showtimes. She sat down with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis to speak about the fan petitions and Lauren Ridloff's part in helping raise awareness. She plays Makkari in the MCU feature and uses ASL throughout the film. Fans who are deaf and those hard of hearing wanted this inclusion and Marvel helped make this happen. AMC also unveiled a plan to have a number of screenings with open captions for multiple films. Zhao gives a lot of credit to Marvel Studios for pushing this idea forward with their film partners. The director also gives Ridloff a ton of praise in helping her understand how to approach her character. This is a move that's going to make a lot of people happy and enable fans that might not have been able to attend with an opportunity to see the film. Check out what she had to say right here.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO