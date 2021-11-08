State lawmaker will miss anti-vaccine mandate rally — because he has COVID-19

A North Dakota lawmaker who is organizing a rally on Monday protesting vaccine mandates will miss the event after contracting COVID-19.

“I’m feeling rough,” state Rep. Jeff Hoverson (R) said in a Facebook post on Monday, adding that "Covid is real and like a really bad flu."

Hoverson helped plan the Monday rally along with four GOP district chairs.

"Out of respect for others, I will not be there," Hoverson told local media. "I want to make sure I'm not contagious and there's very capable people running the rally."

However, he said three of his teenage children will still attend the rally.

In his Facebook post, Hoverson said “this ivermectin is keeping me out of the hospital,” adding he was “quarantining and is getting better each day.”

Hoverson also thanked "a brave soul" for providing him with the controversial drug, which is suggested for use for treating parasitic worms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the anti-parasitic drug can cause severe illness amid a spike in demand for treating COVID-19.

Hoverson did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

The North Dakota Legislature began a special session on Monday, and lawmakers have proposed multiple bills that would curb vaccine mandates in the state.

President Biden has set a Jan. 4 mandate for health care workers, staff at businesses with more than 100 employees, and federal contractor employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Hoverson sponsored a bill that passed the North Dakota House of Representatives in February this year to repeal mask mandates.

He called mask mandates “diabolical silliness,” characterizing them as a conspiracy run by “unelected, wealthy bureaucrats who are robbing our freedoms and perpetuating lies.”

The state lawmaker was also barred from boarding a flight last month after an altercation with a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent.

Hoverson claimed that he had not given the TSA agent permission to do a security check on him.