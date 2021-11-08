Former Mets manager Luis Rojas interviews for Yankees base coach vacancy

Former Mets manager Luis Rojas interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, according to a report Sunday by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler.

Rojas’ meeting with the Yankees left a “positive impression,” Rosenthal added.

The Yankees have openings after both base coaches, Reggie Willits (first) and Phil Nevin (third), were not retained among a recent offseason staff shuffle. Manager Aaron Boone, however, received a three-year contract extension with an option for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Rojas did not receive a new deal from the Mets. Ahead of 2022, the club declined to pick up Rojas’ option.

Rojas interviewed for the San Diego Padres’ managerial vacancy, according to an Oct. 25 report by the San Diego-Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee. Ultimately, the Padres with in a different direction and hired former Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin.

The 40-year-old Rojas posted a 103-119 record as the Mets’ manager from 2020-21. Prior to becoming a first-time manager with the Mets, Rojas was a coach at different levels in the organization from 2008-19.

