Amazon plans to build servers to host cloud computing in Calgary

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is on track to open a second cloud computing server hub in Canada with a new location planned for Calgary in Alberta. The hub is being placed in Calgary to provide better coverage for Western Canada since the only other...

