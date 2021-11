It has been a week since Cook County Circuit Judge Kelly McCarthy’s debut in Chicago’s felony bond court left many people scratching their heads. As CWBChicago reported, McCarthy set bail for 27 defendants during the relatively short court session and sent 22 of the defendants home on recognizance bonds, including two who were charged with robbery. She refused to grant prosecutors’ requests to have several defendants held without bail, including one charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating, stomping, and choking his pregnant girlfriend for 20 minutes. And she even took the unprecedented step of ordering a robbery victim to show up in court to be served with an order to protect the man who allegedly robbed her at gunpoint.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO