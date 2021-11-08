CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Suspicious device reported in Pittsburgh's Allentown not a threat

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
A disabled vehicle with what appeared to be a suspicious device inside prompted an investigation by Pittsburgh police and the city’s bomb squad early Monday in Allentown, according to Public Safety.

Crews responded to Brosville Street and East Warrington Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV reported that a bystander notified police of the vehicle after seeing wires hanging out of the window.

Bomb squad technicians investigated and determined there was no safety threat, officials said.

