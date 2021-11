Mystery Star Wars Film Reportedly Old Republic Plus Rogue Squadron Wrinkles. Read on for more details on this latest Barside Buzz…. On Friday we covered the rumor from BSL that an unnamed Star Wars was filming next year. Over the weekend a few more details have begun to emerge. First off, many of the Star Wars insiders we trust here at LRM are hinting that this movie may be based on the Old Republic timeline. Where, or what is unknown, but so far we have BSL, Adam Frazier, and Jordan Maison all hinting it’s Old Republic based. on social media. The rumor was also covered by SWNN who say that original source BSL hinted at some potential Rogue Squadron wrinkles.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO