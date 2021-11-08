CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope is again in the epicenter of the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to the WHO, hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19 have more than doubled in just one week, with cases approaching record levels due to the more infectious Delta strain. All of this could lead to new quarantine restrictions in European countries,...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

European Open: China Data Mixed, EUR/GBP Bears Eye Break Of 0.8520

Whilst there are some strong numbers coming out from China, its slowdown remains apparent. Which is still a net-positive when compared to Japan’s negative growth figures. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 22 points (0.3%) and currently trades at 7,465.00. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 136.55 points (0.46%)...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrencies Forecast

All US macroeconomic statistics turned out to be worse than forecast. But despite this, the American currency continues to grow. The DXY dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six other major currencies, hit 95.26 on Friday, November 12, gaining about 2% over the past two weeks. It would seem that everything should be the other way around. So, what is the reason for this strange situation? It turned out to be the rapid growth of inflation.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Turns Red Below 1.1520, Upsides Limited

EUR/USD extended decline below 1.1520 and 1.1500. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1525 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD also extended decline below the key 1.3500 support. Gold price rallied above the $1,835 and $1,850 resistance levels. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro failed to stay above...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/CHF Struggles For Support

The euro bounced higher after the bloc’s industrial production beat expectations in September. The RSI’s oversold situation on the daily chart has attracted bargain hunters’ attention around 1.0530, a demand area from May 2020. Price action had three failed attempts to lift offers at 1.0600, a sign of strong selling pressure to keep the downtrend going.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Hits Temporary Resistance

The Japanese yen pulled back after a larger-than-expected GDP contraction in Q3. The US dollar is looking to hold onto its gains after a rally above 114.00. Sentiment has recovered and a surge above 114.45 around the October peak would resume the uptrend. However, the current rebound may lack the strength to clear the supply zone right away.
CURRENCIES
dvrplayground.com

actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The Bank of England gathers on Thursday for its November Monetary Policy Decision meeting. Market participants may have been led to believe by some MPC members that the central bank may raise interest rates as early as this week! BOE Governor Baily has made several comments regarding the supply side of inflation (mainly energy prices), in which the central bank can’t control. If supply side inflation continues to rise, Bailey said that the BOE may have to act. In addition, BOE member Saunders said that “markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hikes than previously expected as inflation accelerates.” Note that the BOE’s bond buying program of GBP 895 billion isn’t set to expire until the end of this year. Therefore, the BOE may hike rates before QE expires.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Another Flat Session

The week is off to a relatively flat start, in keeping with the mood last week in equity markets as investors weigh up a strong earnings season against inflation and interest rate risks. The market recovery has well and truly stalled in Europe while Asia is still struggling to get...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breaks Above Bearish Channel

The Australian dollar softened after the RBA minutes reiterated that there will be no rate hike until 2024. The pair has found buying interest at the base of October’s bullish breakout (0.7280). A break above the falling channel indicates that sentiment could be turning around. 0.7390 is a key resistance...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Gold and Silver Running into Resistance. Time for a Correction?

To steal a quote from Christine Lagarde, markets this week seem to have been focused in 3 things: “Inflation, Inflation, and Inflation”. US PPI was unchanged at 8.6% YoY , still excessively high. US CPI was released a day later and came in blistering at a YoY rate of 6.2%, its highest level in 30 years! In addition, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment figure for November was worse than October at 66.8 vs 71.7 last, primarily due to rising inflation and that consumers no feel that there have been efforts to contain it. The 1-year inflation outlook was 4.9% vs 4.7% in October. Remember: The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%! Therefore, 1-year inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed would like!
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Finds Resistance In 50-Hour SMA

Since the middle of Friday’s trading hours, the USD/JPY has traded between the support of the 113.74/113.81 zone and the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 114.00. However, note that the round exchange rate level of 114.00 could be acting also acting as resistance. Namely, it is the combination of the round exchange rate and the simple moving average.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Apollo Currency In An Uptrend

Apollo Currency (APL) is in a significant uptrend. After rising 410%, Apollo is ready for the next upward move. APL surged up to $0.007126, where it faced significant resistance. Since then, APL has been in a steep correction that might come to an end very soon. Currently, APL finds significant...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GOLD Tests 1,870.00 Level

During Monday’s Asian trading hours, the price for gold reached above the November 10 high level, as the price touched the 1,870.00 level’s resistance. However, afterwards, the price retraced back down, before appearing to start another attempt to pass the resistance of the 1,870.00 level. In the case that the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

CAD Rebounds, Investors Eye CPI

The Canadian dollar has started the new trading week in positive territory, extending the gains we saw on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2502, down 0.40% on the day. In the US, inflation is surging, and the Fed’s message that inflation is transitory is looking more out of sync...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Trades Sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone. If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1431; (P) 1.1446; (R1) 1.1460;. EUR/USD’s decline is still in progress despite some loss of downside momentum. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Next target is 100% projection 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. On the upside, above 1.1512 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But overall near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1691 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Tests Trendline

Gold continues on its way up as investors seek to hedge against inflationary pressures. The rally picked up steam after a break above the triple top at 1833. Price action is grinding up along a rising trendline. The bulls are pushing towards 1884, a major resistance where last June’s sell-off...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Is Bullish Towards 115.50 Overall

Equities are still vulnerable.Dow Closed above 36000 on friday but danger of falling towards 35000 still remains.Dax can consolidate between 15900-16100 in the near term.Nikkei has risen above 29750,it needs to sustain above 29750 to rise towards 30000/31000.Shanghai has resistance at 3575 which needs to be broken to move up further.Nifty closed above 18000 on friday, a strong and sustained break above 18200 can take it towards 18400/500.Sensex can rise towards 61000, while above 60000.
MARKETS

