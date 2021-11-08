The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO