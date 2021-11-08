CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK launches inquiry into mortuary abuse of '100 victims'

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The British government announced Monday that it would launch an independent inquiry into how a hospital electrician was able to sexually abuse at least 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries. David Fuller, 67, admitted last week during his trial at Maidstone Crown Court that he murdered two...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Doncaster murder inquiry: Police name stabbing victim

A man found dead in the centre of Doncaster had been formally identified by police. The body of Joevester Takyi-Sarpong was found by a passer-by near Catherine Street on Monday morning. A post-mortem examination revealed the 18-year-old died as a result of stab injuries, South Yorkshire Police said. A 38-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port: Coroner connected serial killer victims before Met

A coroner raised concerns with the Met Police about the death of a serial killer's final victim weeks before the police treated it as suspicious, an inquest has been told. Stephen Port, now 46, killed Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth before poisoning Jack Taylor. An investigating officer was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Whorlton Hall abuse inquiry: Nine ex-care workers deny charges

Nine former care workers have pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the alleged abuse of patients with learning difficulties in County Durham. In 2019 undercover filming by BBC Panorama at Whorlton Hall appeared to show vulnerable adults being mocked, intimidated and restrained. Six men and three women were charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

Charity warns thousands of domestic abuse victims are being 'forced to stay with their abuser'

A charity has warned that thousands of domestic violence victims are being "forced to stay with their abuser" because they cannot afford legal support. Domestic Violence Assist (also known as DV Assist), who help victims apply for court ordered protection, claim that only 40% of victims referred to them qualify for legal aid, leaving 60% of victims struggling to pay for a private solicitor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Murder#Dna#Ap#British#Maidstone Crown Court#National Health Service#Ke
The Guardian

Monday briefing: terror arrests after Liverpool explosion

Top story: Streets sealed off as MI5 assist police. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories to start the week. Three men have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws after a taxi explosion outside Liverpool Women’s hospital that killed the passenger. The men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said. In the early hours, a street in the city’s Sefton Park area was cordoned off by armed police and some residents evacuated as part of “ongoing enquiries”. The explosion, which happened shortly before 11am when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin, engulfed the taxi in a fireball. The driver, who managed to escape with minor injuries before the flames spread, is not one of the people arrested. The dead man has not been named.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Woman demands change after "strange" spiking at nightclub, and she's not alone

London — 19-year-old student Sarah Buckle was out clubbing with her friends when something went terribly wrong. "Apparently I started screaming and then throwing up and going unconscious and coming back around, and it was just this horrible cycle," Buckle told CBS News. "My friends, at this point, could tell: 'No, something's really, really wrong… She's not had too much to drink. This is something completely different,'" Buckle said.
DRINKS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy