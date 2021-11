AUDUSD has been trending upwards over the past month after it managed to get strong support at the September low of 0.7169. However, the short-term picture has started to deteriorate as the pair’s rally halted at the 3-month high of 0.7554. Since then, the price has been dipping down, crossing below both its 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs).

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO