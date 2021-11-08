CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your old phone may not work for much longer

By Jacob Newton, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfTAQ_0cqJVpOW00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO ) — If you’ve been clinging to your favorite old cellphone for years, it’s time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be very soon, thanks to a phase-out coming next year.

Your service provider will most likely be dropping support for 3G networks in the months ahead. The change will impact customers of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and more.

There is no firm cut-off date for what age of phones are too old to continue to function once 3G is phased out, but South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says that in many cases, it will be flip phones and even some of the older smartphones that were among the first to operate on 4G that will be affected.

“My elderly mother has a flip phone, one that she’s had for many years. She dearly loves her flip phone, but when we researched it, we found that it is indeed a 3G flip phone. We worked with her carrier on a brand new flip phone, but one that is going to be 4G compliant,” Nelson said.

What does the orange dot on my iPhone mean?

According to the Federal Communications Commission , the phase-out work can begin as early as Jan. 1, 2022. The agency said AT&T plans to end the coverage by February, T-Mobile and former Sprint customers will see service turned off through the first half of the year, and Verizon has planned to fully shut down 3G before the end of 2022.

“Many carriers, such as Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk, and several Lifeline mobile service providers, utilize AT&T’s, Verizon’s, and T-Mobile’s networks,” writes the FCC, meaning customers of those carriers will face similar constraints.

Nelson said some carriers are even offering free upgrades to newer phones to smooth the transition. The FCC also has a Lifeline program aimed at keeping lower-income families connected.

Millions qualify for free monthly cell phone service. Are you one of them?

If your phone operates on 4G, Nelson said it will depend on the age of the technology to determine if it will still work.

“There are various types of 4G technology,” he said. “The latest 4G technology will continue to work for a long time to come. It was some of the very, very earliest 4G technology that is probably going to be phased out along with 3G.”

Increased customer data usage is what has made faster networks essential. If you’re looking for resources to help you understand the transition up to a newer 4G or 5G compatible device, Nelson recommends checking out the FCC website .

While cell phones are the main devices that will be affected by the transition away from 3G, Nelson said any device that communicates with the cell network could be affected. Among these he lists alarm systems and medical devices, and he recommends checking to make sure they are 4G compliant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

AT&T, Verizon, and Other Phone Companies Are Getting Rid of This

From conveniently connecting us to people across the world to serving as a portable GPS device, our phones are easily one of our most vital resources. And while we all use our devices for similar purposes, many of us stick by a particular phone carrier, like Verizon or AT&T, whether for the faster internet speeds or more reliable customer service. But no matter what service you use, millions of people in the U.S. are about to be affected by a major change, as most providers are planning to get rid of one service. Read on to find out what you may be losing soon.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to stop spam calls: Every way we know to block annoying robocalls

No matter if you own an iPhone or an Android, you've probably experienced at least one pesky spam call. Although sometimes robocalls look to be from authentic phone numbers, they leave intimidating messages claiming to be from your bank, the IRS or other government agencies. Some even threaten you with jail time over not paying your taxes or student loans. But no matter what the calls say, one thing is for sure: They need to stop.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Starting tomorrow, switch to T-Mobile and get your phone paid off up to $1,000

Starting tomorrow, October 22nd, T-Mobile is making it easier for Verizon and AT&T customers to switch to the nation's second-largest carrier. T-Mobile, considered the early 5G leader in the states, says that it wants consumers to access the 5G service that they deserve. So beginning on Friday, Verizon and AT&T subscribers can switch to T-Mobile, bring their current handset, and have it paid off up to $1,000 via a virtual prepaid MasterCard.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Customer Data#Smartphones#At T#T Mobile#Sprint#Cricket#Straight Talk
Wired

How to Put a Vaccine Card on Your Phone

More businesses, employers, and venues are issuing mandates for vaccines against Covid-19, which means you’ll need proof of vaccination to get in the door. In the US, those slightly-too-big-for-your-wallet paper cards are the main official record that someone has been vaccinated. They can be a pain to carry around, and are just as easy to lose as anything else that’s jangling around in your pockets. Fortunately, there are ways to digitize them. Usually.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SamMobile

T-Mobile will buy these Galaxy phones for you just for switching networks

T-Mobile announced a new limited-time campaign today, wherein it’s willing to pay off the Samsung smartphone you bought from another carrier if you decide to switch networks. T-Mobile will cover your current device payment plan with a virtual prepaid card worth up to $1,000 if you switch networks, and the offer is available for up to 5 lines.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
FCC
wfla.com

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

How to find your lost iPhone, even if it’s powered off

Losing your things has become less of a worry as devices add tools and features to help you find your missing phone, tablet, headphones, laptops and more. Ever leave the house not realizing you left something behind until it’s too late? Apple introduced a new feature with iOS 15 that alerts you when you leave your iPhone, iPad or Mac behind. This also works for AirPods Pro, which are much easier to misplace or forget. Tap or click here to activate separation alerts on AirPods Pro.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers

T-Mobile announced today that starting on November 5th, two exclusive smartwatches will be available for new and existing subscribers. And both can be had for the low, low price of free. The two timepieces are the SyncUP KIDS watch and the Timex FamilyConnect SENIOR. The SyncUP KIDS watch has features...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
Android Central

How to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile

T-Mobile recently announced that current and new T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a one-year free subscription to Paramount+ if they subscribe to one of the carrier's postpaid wireless or home internet plans. Here's what you need to do to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile. How to...
CELL PHONES
whio.com

Will 3G Phones Still Work in 2022?

If you have a 3G phone, you may have noticed that your device is gradually losing some of its functionality. In my case (yes, I still have an old 3G model), certain apps no longer are supported. Updates no longer work. And it’s going to get worse. Will My 3G...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy