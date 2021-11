The Nintendo Switch clearly isn’t the most powerful console on the market right now. While we know that Nintendo’s first party offerings make the most efficient use of the system’s architecture, it’s obvious that some other developers are unable to release their titles without making some compromises at this point. One of these compromises has resulted in certain games receiving a cloud version. When Guardians of the Galaxy was first announced, I was beyond excited seeing that a Switch version was coming as well, before being rudely awakened by the news that this would only be through the power of the cloud. Having had a great experience while playing The Forgotten City - Cloud Version last month, I went in with an optimistic mindset on Guardians of the Galaxy for Switch. The good news is that I was enjoying everything about the game. The bad news is that all that enjoyment was going down the drain thanks to it being a cloud version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO