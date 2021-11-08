CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chipotle founder buys NYC pad for $30M, guac not included

By Nexstar Media Wire, TheRealDeal
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9EI7_0cqJVWop00

Chipotle founder Steve Ells added an extra topping to his Manhattan real estate portfolio, dropping $29.5 million on a townhouse in the West Village.

The New York Post reported Ells as the buyer of the home at 27 East 11th Street. Ells reportedly snapped up the property in less than a week, beating out multiple bidders for the 9,000-square-foot row house.

However, Ells doesn’t even plan to use his latest acquisition as his primary residence. Sources told the Post that the home will serve as a place to stay until construction is complete on Ells’ mega-mansion down the street. The former CEO bought two buildings for $23.5 million in 2014 and 2015, but construction flaws have delayed the project substantially.

According to a listing by Brown Harris Stevens, the townhouse comes with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The mansion is five stories tall and includes outdoor perks like a 2,000-square-foot garden, two terraces and a roof deck.

Temperature control is the name of the game in this townhouse, which features four wood-burning fireplaces and three gas fireplaces. There is also heated flooring and large skylights that allow for natural sunlight to enter.

The Greek Revival home, which was built in the 1840s, also features a library with a wet bar and a large playroom. In the basement is a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a lounge room and a media room.

According to the listing, the home has an interesting tenant history: Janet Travell, the first female White House physician, who served John F. Kennedy, once lived there.

The townhouse sale was the most expensive Manhattan contract signed in the first week of October, beating out the other 45 contracts signed for properties asking $4 million or more. The home previously sold for $26 million in 2016.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Company, Plans a Relaunch

MoviePass, the failed theater ticket subscription service, could be making a comeback. It's been reported that co-founder Stacy Spikes has been granted ownership of the company once more. According to Business Insider, a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of MoviePass to Spikes. It...
BUSINESS
cityrealty.com

Top new NYC listings include architecture pioneer's Riverdale house and high-floor Fifth Avenue haven

Much attention has been paid to biophilic design and indoor/outdoor living in recent years, but architect Isadore Rosenfield was a proponent of wellness-inspired architecture from the late 1940s/1950s, when he was in charge of New York City's postwar hospital program. His portfolio includes the Welfare and Triboro Hospitals in Queens, the North Shore Hospital in Long Island, the Industrial Hospital in Puerto Rico. It also includes a Riverdale house for his family that boasts a tranquil design and windows facing a private garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
cityrealty.com

Guide to Buying a Pied-a-terre in NYC + Lower Manhattan 2-Beds Open to Part-time Residents

Thinking about becoming a part-time New Yorker? Then that means you’ll need an apartment to crash while you’re visiting, such a place is better known as a pied-a-terre. Yesterday, on November 8, 2021, the United States reopened its borders for vaccinated foreign travelers after more than 18 months of restrictions that aimed to stem the spread of the calamitous contagion. The policy shift will not only serve as a holiday-season boon for leisure-dependent industries such as hotels and restaurants, but also bolster the international segment of the real estate market which has a sizeable presence in the cities of New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizwest.com

NYC investor buys The Outpost apartments for $66M

FORT COLLINS — Ft Collins Borrower LLC sold The Outpost apartments to PR CR Outpost LLC for $66 million. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Chipotle mogul Steve Ells buys $30M townhouse after mega-mansion snafu

Burrito baron Steve Ells, Chipotle’s founder and ex-CEO, has secretly snapped up a $29.5 million West Village townhouse. But the superrich spread won’t even be his primary residence — he’s just using it as a crash pad until his nearby mega-mansion is ready, sources told Gimme Shelter exclusively. “This is...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Manhattan#Guac#West Village#Nyc#The New York Post#Airbnb#Zillow#Greek#White House
TheDailyBeast

MoviePass Co-Founder Buys Back Bankrupt Subscription Service

More than two years after its implosion, the movie theater ticket subscription service MoviePass may be back from the dead in a matter of months, Insider reported Thursday. One of the ill-fated company’s co-founders, Stacy Spikes, successfully bought back the bankrupt company earlier this week. “I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday,” Spikes said in a statement to Insider. “We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon.” He added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. Spikes, who was reportedly fired in 2018 after raising concerns about MoviePass’ rapid downward trajectory, would not disclose the amount he’d bid in order to get the company back. He did, however, tell Insider the amount was lower than $250,000. Spikes added he hopes to relaunch the service sometime next year. MoviePass was founded in 2011, but catapulted to unbridled popularity in the summer of 2017 just before it dropped its unlimited-ticket subscription fee to an unsustainable $10 per month. Lower than the price of a single movie ticket in certain areas, the fee meant that the company was losing money on every customer.
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders about selling his stock

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk is back on Twitter to talk selling stocks again. This time, he’s trolling Senator Bernie Sanders about it. Sanders on Saturday tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” Cue Musk, the world’s wealthiest. “I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” the Tesla CEO and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

How travel has changed since the pandemic: Hilton report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — International travel is now open, and the holidays are here. While the rules and regulations around traveling have changed drastically, so have travelers themselves. Earlier this week, Airbnb reported their busiest days for bookings are now Mondays and Tuesdays. The company says traveling outside of the weekends is becoming more desirable […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

HSBC names co-heads for Asia commercial banking business

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) appointed two executives to run its commercial banking business in Asia Pacific and said its current regional head will lead HSBC UK's commercial banking business. In a statement on Monday, HSBC said Amanda Murphy, currently the head of its commercial banking...
BUSINESS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy