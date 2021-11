The best thing you can say about Friday night's overtime victory over the Bucks is, "It's a win." The Bucks were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVencenzo. The Celtics should win despite not having Jaylen Brown - particularly if they continued to play like they had against the Heat and Raptors. But they struggled and had to pull it out in overtime.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO