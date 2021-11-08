Konami pulls some Metallic Gear Stable video games from digital shops

We’ve identified for some time that the following huge recreation within the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is racing our manner in 2022, however now we could know what will probably be referred to as. A later-retracted press launch initially recognized the thriller 2022 recreation as “Sonic Rangers,” however it appears that evidently could have modified, as Sega has registered a new trademark for “Sonic Frontiers.” Curiously, this jives with a recent 4chan rumor that stated the game’s name had changed to Sonic Frontiers, can be an open-world recreation just like Breath of the Wild, and was coming collectively surprisingly properly. After all, 4chan is at all times a sketchy supply, however the truth that Sega has truly trademarked Frontiers could lend the rumor some further credence.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO