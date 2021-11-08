CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Konami pulls some Metallic Gear Stable video games from digital shops

Cover picture for the articleKonami is removing a few titles from digital storefronts and platforms in the interim as a result of licensing points. Except you could find a bodily copies of them, Metallic Gear Stable 2: Sons of Liberty and Metallic Gear Stable 3: Snake Eater are not available...

Related
Gamespot

Metal Gear Solid 2 And 3 Temporarily Removed From Digital Storefronts

Konami will be removing both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 temporarily from all digital storefronts on November 8. The reason cited for this is that so Konami can renew the license for select historical archive footage that is used in each game. The company announced that...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

eFootball 2022 Mobile: Konami postponed the release of the new game to Spring 2022

To much disappointment of their fanbase, Konami today announced that the release mobile port of their sports flagship title eFootball has been postponed from Autumn 2021 to Spring 2022. Upon its release for consoles last month, eFootball faced a huge backlash for its glitches and bugs, with today finally Konami dropping the ball on its upcoming mobile release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 pulled from storefronts over historical footage licensing issue

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 are being removed from digital storefronts over a licensing issue, and Konami is working to get both games back in stores. Yesterday on November 7, Konami announced through a website post that both Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater would be pulled from digital storefronts as of today on November 8. This means all versions of both games are now absent from digital storefronts, and you can no longer purchase them.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Two iconic Metal Gear Solid games are disappearing

A pair of iconic Metal Gear Solid games are about to vanish from digital storefronts. Konami has announced that it will be delisting Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater from various digital stores beginning today, with several different versions disappearing. The good news is that these removals should only be temporary, as Konami plans to bring them back in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metal Gear Solid 3 delisted from Nintendo 3DS eShop temporarily

Konami has announced that many versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are being temporarily delisted digitally, including Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D on Nintendo 3DS. The delisting begins today and is being done so that Konami can renew licenses for “select historical archive footage used in-game.” There is no projected date for when the games are expected to return to digital storefronts, but Konami asks for your “patience and understanding” until they return.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Metal Gear Solid 2' And 'Snake Eater' Have Been Pulled From Sale

Metal Gear Solid 2 and its sequel Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have been pulled from digital storefronts and will not return until further notice. Konami confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the classic games have been pulled due an issue over “licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game”. In other words, there’s footage in these games that the publisher no longer has the right to use. That’s… not good. Fortunately, Konami intends to renew the license if it can.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Cryptic Tweet from Hideo Kojima Might Refer to Metal Gear Solid Toy

Hideo Kojima, once the much-praised direct of Konami’s Metal Gear Solid series, put up a cryptic tweet today that translated to “Things related to Metal are surging”, which got the hopes up of Metal Gear fans around the world. Unfortunately, a subsequent tweet appears to be hinting at some kind of Metal Gear Solid toy.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Metal Gear Games Removed From Digital Stores Due to Licensing Issues

Metal Gear is one of the most beloved franchises of all time but today some devasting news hit. With digital versions of many Metal Gear Solid games removed from digital stores. This removal is temporary and due to license agreements. The Metal Gear Solid games have a lot of licensed...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

Sonic Frontiers Trademarked by Sega, is Doubtless the New Title for the Hedgehog’s 2022 Sport

We’ve identified for some time that the following huge recreation within the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is racing our manner in 2022, however now we could know what will probably be referred to as. A later-retracted press launch initially recognized the thriller 2022 recreation as “Sonic Rangers,” however it appears that evidently could have modified, as Sega has registered a new trademark for “Sonic Frontiers.” Curiously, this jives with a recent 4chan rumor that stated the game’s name had changed to Sonic Frontiers, can be an open-world recreation just like Breath of the Wild, and was coming collectively surprisingly properly. After all, 4chan is at all times a sketchy supply, however the truth that Sega has truly trademarked Frontiers could lend the rumor some further credence.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

A League of Legends rhythm runner sport is coming to Swap, PC and Netflix

It is a large month for Riot, as the corporate goes all out to advertise primarily based on League of Legends. However the firm hasn’t forgotten concerning the gaming aspect of issues. Its publishing label, Riot Forge, has introduced a rhythm runner sport set within the LoL universe. In Hextech...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Netflix Gaming is rolling out on iPhone and iPad

Per week after opening up its video games to all subscribers on Android, Netflix is rolling them out on iPhone and iPad worldwide. Customers can now obtain the video games from the App Retailer. Beginning tomorrow at 1PM ET, you will see a devoted row within the Netflix iOS and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Sony reportedly cuts PS5 manufacturing once more as chip shortages and cargo points chew

Sony’s PlayStation 5 could not be capable of beat the PS4’s first yr gross sales file as a consequence of an ongoing element scarcity, in keeping with Bloomberg. The corporate has reportedly reduce its earlier manufacturing forecast of 16 million down to fifteen million, placing its goal of 14.8 million PS5 gross sales by March in jeopardy, if the report is correct. It additionally makes a nasty state of affairs worse when it comes to shoppers having the ability to decide up a PS5 over the vacations.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

The Tomorrow Kids IP Is Again with Q-Video games; Re-launch Coming

Q-Video games, the Kyoto-based studio identified primarily for the PixelJunk collection, introduced at present to have reached an settlement to get the possession of The Tomorrow Kids IP again from Sony. The sport was a free-to-play on-line title launched on PlayStation 4 slightly over 5 years in the past. The...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason These Metal Gear Games Have Been Pulled From Stores

Despite being three generations in the rearview mirror, PlayStation 2 classics "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" and its prequel "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" remain arguably two of the most beloved games of all time. Whether it be predicting the future through a study of human behavior, or having featuring boss fights that never seem to end, the "Metal Gear Solid" series has stood the test of time and remain cultural benchmarks in gaming. Unfortunately, these two particular entries in the series have been temporarily pulled from digital marketplaces due to licensing issues.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

ELEX II to Launch on March 1st, 2022 for PC and Consoles

THQ Nordic unveiled the official launch date for ELEX II, the sci-fantasy motion RPG in growth at Piranha Bytes. The sport might be launched on March 1st, 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Sequence S/X. The writer additionally showcased the Collector’s Version. Priced...
VIDEO GAMES

