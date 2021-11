PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current detours and road closures on Valley roads this weekend. All the information can be found in the sections below. Loop 101 eastbound is closed between 7th Street and Tatum Boulevard for widening project from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Both I-17 ramps to Loop 101 eastbound are closed. SR 51 northbound ramps to Loop 101 eastbound closed. Loop 101 eastbound on-ramps at 27th, 19th and 7th avenues also closed. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound Tatum Boulevard to travel beyond closure.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO