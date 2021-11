To call the Raiders' 2021 regular season tumultuous would be an understatement. It may be one of the most drama-filled campaigns in NFL history. Raiders fans probably thought that nothing could be worse than the Antonio Brown saga of 2019, but week after week, major issues have cropped up and team leadership has had to deal with it. Over the last month-plus, they have had to part ways with their coach, Jon Gruden, and two recent first-round draft picks, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, because of off-the-field issues.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO