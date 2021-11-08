CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Unrecognized Strengths

By Reviewed by Davia Sills
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from historically marginalized groups often hold limiting beliefs about themselves that they've learned from society. In noting what they've gained from their unique background and identity, they see how life experiences can be an asset, not a liability. Forging a positive link between identity and education can increase...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

