Texas State

Austin Westlake finishes No. 1 in Texas 6A prep rankings

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The final high school rankings at the end of the regular season by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (10-0) W: Lake Travis, 63-21 1

2 Katy (10-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 66-15 2

3 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 62-14 3

4 Duncanville (8-1) W: Waco , 76-0 4

5 Rockwall-Heath (9-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 56-13 5

6 Spring Westfield (10-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 63-14 6

7 Galena Park North Shore (9-1) Idle 7

8 Spring (9-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-13 9

9 Denton Guyer (9-1) Idle 10

10 Humble Atascocita (8-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 37-7 11

11 SA Northside Brennan (10-0) W: SA Marshall, 56-23 12

12 Rockwall (8-2) W: North Mesquite, 49-13 13

13 Arlington Martin (8-2) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 61-0 14

14 Euless Trinity (9-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-8 15

15 Cibolo Steele (10-0) W: Smithson Valley, 20-6 16

16 Midland Legacy (8-1) W: Odessa Permian, 34-21 17

17 Allen (8-2) W: Denton Braswell, 53-28 19

18 The Woodlands (8-2) W: The Woodlands College Park, 45-14 20

19 Lake Travis (8-2) L: Austin Westlake, 63-21 8

20 Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-1) W: Fort Bend Travis, 31-17 21

21 DeSoto (8-2) W: Waxahachie, 35-29 22

22 Dickinson (8-2) W: Houston Clear Lake, 55-14 23

23 Jersey Village (10-0) W: Cypress Creek, 63-21 24

24 Katy Tompkins (9-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 72-7 25

25 Garland (10-0) W: South Garland, 70-14 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (9-1) W: Frisco Lone Star, 7-6 1

2 College Station (10-0) W: Magnolia West, 41-20 2

3 Dallas Highland Park (9-1) W: Wylie East, 38-20 3

4 Colleyville Heritage (9-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 55-13 6

5 Frisco Lone Star (8-2) L: Denton Ryan, 7-6 5

6 Dripping Springs (10-0) W: Seguin, 32-31 7

7 Manvel (8-2) W: Houston Milby, 62-0 8

8 Katy Paetow (9-1) W: Angleton, 55-13 9

9 Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) W: Georgetown, 63-42 NR

10 Lancaster (9-1) W: Dallas White, 28-6 NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Aledo (10-0) W: Cleburne, 77-7 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 56-0 3

3 Ennis (10-0) W: Corsicana, 48-0 4

4 Lubbock Cooper (9-1) W: Canyon Randall, 48-0 5

5 Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-1) W: Dallas Jefferson, 71-0 6

6 Texarkana Texas (9-0) W: Whitehouse, 34-7 7

7 Montgomery (10-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 56-45 8

8 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 24-7 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (9-1) L: Frisco Liberty, 27-24 2

10 Crosby (8-2) W: Nederland, 31-17 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin LBJ (10-0) W: Taylor, 77-8 1

2 Stephenville (10-0) W: Brownwood, 63-7 2

3 El Campo (9-1) W: Needville, 56-21 3

4 Melissa (8-2) W: Kaufman, 17-2 4

5 Argyle (9-1) W: Paris, 52-30 5

6 Kilgore (9-1) W: Lindale, 65-58 6

7 WF Hirschi (8-2) W: Lake Worth, 29-17 7

8 CC Calallen (9-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 33-21 8

9 Waco La Vega (7-3) W: Waxahachie Life, 60-6 9

10 Vidor (8-1) W: Lumberton, 28-27 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Shepherd, 56-0 1

2 Gilmer (9-1) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 55-14 2

3 Celina (8-1) W: Sanger, 70-0 3

4 West Orange-Stark (8-1) W: Bridge City, 42-0 4

5 China Spring (10-0) W: Waco Connally, 48-7 5

6 Bellville (10-0) W: Sweeny, 56-10 6

7 Cuero (9-1) W: Gonzales, 51-6 7

8 Sinton (9-1) W: Ingleside, 30-13 8

9 Wimberley (8-2) W: Austin Achieve, 66-3 9

10 Van (10-0) W: Brownsboro, 48-21 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (10-0) W: Clyde, 35-7 1

2 Brock (10-0) W: Pilot Point, 47-13 2

3 Mount Vernon (10-0) W: Howe, 56-6 3

4 West (10-0) W: Maypearl, 65-0 4

5 Lorena (8-2) W: Rockdale, 56-0 5

6 Columbus (8-2) W: Boling, 28-20 6

7 Hallettsville (8-2) W: Hitchcock, 45-24 8

8 Edna (8-2) Idle 9

9 Grandview (8-2) Idle 10

10 Malakoff (7-3) W: Fairfield, 41-7 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Franklin (10-0) Idle 1

2 Gunter (10-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-7 2

3 Childress (9-0) W: Canadian, 34-13 3

4 Holliday (10-0) W: Henrietta, 56-13 4

5 New London West Rusk (10-0) W: Quitman, 49-7 5

6 Lubbock Roosevelt (10-0) W: Idalou, 34-21 7

7 Newton (8-1) W: Corrigan-Camden, 62-7 6

8 Waskom (9-1) W: New Diana, 85-14 8

9 Abernathy (9-1) W: Coahoma, 49-14 9

10 Odem (10-0) Idle 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Refugio (10-0) W: Freer, 68-0 1

2 Shiner (10-0) W: Schulenburg, 46-2 2

3 Timpson (8-0) W: Shelbyville, 56-14 3

4 Crawford (10-0) W: Valley Mills, 45-7 4

5 Hawley (10-0) W: Forsan, 24-21 5

6 New Deal (9-1) W: Sundown, 42-14 6

7 Beckville (10-0) W: Frankston, 71-8 7

8 Mason (9-1) W: Ozona, 53-22 8

9 Coleman (9-0) W: Winters, 42-0 9

10 Forsan (9-1) L: Hawley, 24-21 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Mart (10-0) W: Wortham, 49-0 1

2 Muenster (10-0) W: Petrolia, 53-6 2

3 Windthorst (9-1) W: Era, 60-0 3

4 Albany (9-0) W: Cross Plains, 61-3 4

5 Stratford (9-1) W: Booker, 67-6 5

6 Falls City (9-1) W: Woodsboro, 48-0 6

7 Tenaha (8-2) Idle:, 7

8 Clarendon (9-1) W: Shamrock, 42-41 8

9 Wellington (6-3) W: Wheeler, 56-20 9

10 McCamey (8-1) W: Seagraves, 51-22 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 May (10-0) W: Lingleville, 54-8 1

2 Jonesboro (10-0) Idle 2

3 Abbott (10-0) W: Penelope, 56-0 3

4 Water Valley (10-0) W: Paint Rock, 47-0 4

5 Rankin (9-1) W: Garden City, 82-58 5

6 Springlake-Earth (8-1) W: Kress, 60-14 6

7 Sterling City (8-2) W: Robert Lee, 56-0 7

8 Westbrook (6-4) W: Bronte, 50-0 10

9 Hermleigh (10-0) Idle 9

10 Spur (9-1) W: Paducah, 100-54 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Matador Motley County (10-0) W: Jayton, 82-36 1

2 Strawn (10-0) W: Gordon, 83-38 2

3 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 54-0 3

4 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Sanderson, 52-6 4

5 Follett (10-0) W: Hedley, 54-6 5

6 Anton (9-0) W: Lazbuddie, 68-48 6

7 Throckmorton (10-0) W: Woodson, 50-0 8

8 Benjamin (10-0) W: Harrold, forfeit 9

9 Jayton (9-1) L: Matador Motley County, 82-36 7

10 Lamesa Klondike (9-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 67-8 10

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Austin Regents (10-0) W: Austin Brentwood, 49-7 1

2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) W: FW All Saints, 65-28 2

3 Houston Kinkaid (8-2) W: Episcopal School of Dallas, 42-17 NR

4 Arlington Grace Prep (9-0) W: Arlington Pantego, 31-13 NR

5 SA Cornerstone (6-3) Idle 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 11 Prv rank

1 Waco Live Oak (9-0) idle 1

2 Marble Falls Faith (9-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 64-8 2

3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (8-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Veritas (9-1) W: Round Rock Concordia, 78-22 4

5 Texas School for the Deaf (8-1) W: SA Lutheran, 74-25 5

