CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Teen rescued after using TikTok gestures to signal she was in danger

By Jordan Unger/WJW
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZ39L_0cqJT0yU00

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky ( WJW ) — Investigators rescued a missing North Carolina teen and arrested the man with her during a traffic stop in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told 911 that the female passenger in the silver Toyota in front of them on I–75 was making hand gestures that are known on TikTok to represent “violence at home,” “I need help” and “domestic violence.”

While investigators made their way to the scene, the caller followed behind the Toyota to give updates on where they were going.

Investigators pulled the vehicle over and learned that the 16-year-old passenger was reported missing out of Asheville, North Carolina, by her parents on Tuesday.

8 dead, several injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

Through the investigation, they learned that the teen traveled with the driver, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick, of Cherokee, North Carolina, to Ohio, where Brick had relatives.

The incident report says when his relatives realized that the teen was underage and reported missing, Brick allegedly left Ohio with the girl and she tried to get passing drivers to call 911.

Deputies say they found a photo of a juvenile female being portrayed in a sexual manner on a phone in Brick’s possession.

Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter showing sex performances by a minor. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Man injured in shooting at Pleasant Hill apartment complex

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Police responded to the rear parking area of 720 Sherrylynn Boulevard at 4:35 a.m. after a man was shot. The man, who is in his 40s, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police […]
PLEASANT HILL, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Laurel County, KY
WHO 13

Ottumwa man found hiding in closet charged with murder in stabbing

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man found hiding in a closet has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing in Ottumwa on Thursday, police say. The Wappello County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp. No attorney has been […]
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

18-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A drive-by shooting resulted in a police chase and a crash in Des Moines on Friday, police said. Des Moines police officers were first called to the shooting near East 12th Street and Fremont Street before noon. No one was hurt in the shooting. A short time later, investigators spotted the […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Wjw#Brick
WHO 13

Des Moines teen dies after being shot in head Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Des Moines over the weekend has died, police announced Tuesday. Someone opened fire at the teen at 17th Street and Forest Avenue near Evelyn K. Davis Park around 11:23 a.m. Sunday. The Des Moines Police Department has not yet made an […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse — unintentionally, he said — when the young man shot him. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down by Rittenhouse during a night of […]
KENOSHA, WI
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
707
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy