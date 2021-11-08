Restaurants, retailers offering deals to honor those who served this Veterans Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several restaurants and businesses are showing thanks to veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, this year.

Editor’s note: Check with each business for details. Some may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for promotions.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies and discounts:

Restaurants



Applebee’s : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

Chilli’s : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel : Enjoy a free dessert . The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s : Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 6 a.m. noon dine-in only.



Dunkin’: Veterans and military members can enjoy a free donut of their choice.

Golden Corral : Free dinner for veterans and active duty 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Home Depot : Offers a 10% OFF military discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases for active duty, retired military, and reservists at participating locations. Customers are required to show a valid government-issued military ID card to redeem this offer



IHOP : Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at participating locations.



Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.



Outback Steakhouse: A 10% discount on meals is available for service members as well as nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid IDs.



Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 1.



Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member. For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, the is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Tacos 4 Life: $10 off for veterans at all locations

Retail

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase in-store only.

Target: Military personnel, veterans and their families receive 10% off two separate purchases through Nov. 13.

