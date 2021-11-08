CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

American Airlines says it will pay more to fully staff flights over holidays

By Nexstar Media Wire, Yan Kaner
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24M8Um_0cqJRstr00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — American Airlines is giving flight attendants a bonus in an effort to prevent another operational meltdown during the holiday season.

According to an internal memo that was shared with KLAS in Las Vegas, American flight attendants who work between Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 to Jan 2. will get a 150% premium.

Employees who have no absences between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 will receive a 300% premium for the holiday hours they work.

“To ensure we’re providing certainty for both our customers and team members, we’re doubling down on our efforts related to our schedule and staffing,” COO David Seymour said in a staff note on Friday. “On the schedule front, we’ve ensured that November and December are built to meet customer demand and that they are fully supportable by our staffing.”

American Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

The one-time premium for peak holiday travel periods is being offered to help American Airlines meet the expected consumer demand.

“We are welcoming back many team members and aggressively onboarding many new hires as well,” Seymour said. “Nearly 1,800 flight attendants have returned from leaves in November and that’ll continue in
December with 800 more.”

American added that it anticipates 4,000 new team members will be joining the company in the fourth quarter and that it will have more than 600 new flight attendants join the team by the end of December.

This comes as the airline is still trying to replace flight attendants furloughed during the pandemic.

Last week, American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights amid disruptions caused by staffing shortages at the big carrier.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

U.S. Airlines’ Updated Measurement Limits For Personal & Carry On Bags

With so many airlines charging for checked luggage, more and more people are trying to stuff as much as they can into their carry-on and personal bags. And even for that, they don’t make it easy – there are no set standards for the size those bags can be, so what may “count” as a carry-on bag on one airline might be a bag you have to gate check on another airline because it’s too big.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Weather#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
johnnyjet.com

Man Who Punched American Airlines Flight Attendant On JFK-SNA Identified

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The identity of the man who allegedly punch an American Airlines flight attendant twice in the face and broke her nose has been formerly charged. Brian Hsu, a 20-year-old Irvine, California man, was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
westernmassnews.com

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) -- A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Woman ‘punches son and husband’ and ‘steals passenger’s cookies’ on flight from Texas

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport. Police say 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault. A Southwest Airlines […]
DALLAS, WV
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy