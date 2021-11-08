CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bird reveals he's been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Megan Stone, GMA
 7 days ago
Bill Oxford/iStock

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- To help educate kids about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get it, Big Bird from "Sesame Street" announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!" Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus on the social media site. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."

The beloved character also revealed something he recently found out, which is "I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

Big Bird's vaccination announcement received a shout-out from President Joe Biden, who replied, "Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe."

While the character has been entertaining kids for decades, Big Bird is technically 6 years old, which means he recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine was authorized for kids ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Shots are now being administered to children of that age group.

For those who may be puzzled as to why the "Sesame Street" character has joined the ongoing conversation about pediatric vaccinations, Big Bird has, historically, been the go-to muppet on vaccine PSAs.

In 1972, the giant yellow canary spoke about the importance of getting the measles vaccine, according to a resurfaced video shared by Muppet Wiki in a Twitter thread.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

