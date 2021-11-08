New York Yankees scout free agent and former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander

At the end of the New York Yankees’ 2021 ended with a loss in the wild card game to the Boston Red Sox. At the end of the 2020 season, many, if not most, Yankee fans felt Brett Gardner’s time with the Yankees was coming to a close. Just days before the start of the 2021 season Gardner still had not been re-signed, but in the final days of the offseason, Gardner and the Yankees came to a deal bringing the 14-year veteran back for yet another year. Most of this was powered by Gardner’s desire to play at least one more year with fans in the stands. The same is true this year, he is not ready to give up the game he loves.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO