These Bestselling Zella Leggings (With Pockets!) Are Up to 25% Off Right Now

Leggings season is in full effect! When we’re not heading to the office or going out, we want to dress comfortably. So naturally, we’re rocking our favorite full-length leggings on repeat. We especially adore these flexible bottoms with a crewneck and cute sneakers if we’re hitting main street to run some errands!

Need a new addition to the collection? We just found the perfect pair of leggings for busy days. They come with handy pockets for all of our needs! These leggings from Zella are seriously popular with shoppers, and they happen to be on sale for 25% off at Nordstrom right now. The timing couldn’t be better!

These leggings are high-waisted and their coverage extends all way down to the ankles. They currently come in five different shades that are all ideal for this time of year. They’re available in black, dark purple, light grey and two bright blue hues. The stitching of these leggings is also interesting, as they mimic a pair of jogger sweats — but still maintain the skintight silhouette that shoppers want!

Meanwhile, that jogger-style stitching is complete with front pockets on each side of the hips, which are incredibly useful if you’re out and about. In fact, the pockets are deep enough to house your smartphone and a small wallet. Even if you’re not a fitness fanatic, these leggings can make your most jam-packed days far more comfortable. If you don’t feel like toting a purse, the pockets on these leggings are all you need!

Reviewers note that they love how soft these leggings are, and they truly appreciate the quality of the material. The fit is reportedly ideal for lounging! The leggings “hug all the curves very well and flatter” any figure, and that brings up another point: The size range is impressive!

They run from size XX-Small up to XX-Large, and are stretchy enough to accommodate tons of different body types. This specific pair of leggings actually won an award from SELF magazine, which makes Us that much more compelled to try out a pair for ourselves. Now that they’re on sale, the moment has come. Let’s see what the hype is about!

