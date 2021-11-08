Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Begins Production Today

The question of whether Sylvester Stallone would be reprising his role of Stakar Ogord, aka Starhawk, in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been on Marvel fans' minds for a while now, and thanks to a new video shared by the Expendables actor we have finally been given confirmation that he will be back for the latest cosmic adventure. The third movie in the Guardians franchise will be released in 2023 and kicked off filming last week, with James Gunn sharing an image of himself and the returning main cast as the official announcement, and it looks like it hasn't taken Stallone to join the party.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO