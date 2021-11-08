Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Begins Production Today

“Eternals,” the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has received the lowest rating of all Marvel films from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, though it still scored a “fresh” rating with 62%. “Eternals” is currently rated a touch lower than the previously lowest-rated Marvel film 2013’s “Thor: Dark World,” which sits at a 66% rating.
“Eternals,” which premieres Nov. 5, hasn’t yet been reviewed by every outlet, a factor that could significantly change the ratings when dozens more reviews are added to the average. However, as the ratings stand, “Eternals” has left critics divided.
The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads, “An ambitious...
Comments / 0