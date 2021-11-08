Meet The Model Kanye West Was Just Spotted Cozying Up To Courtside

Bear witness to Ye, the man formerly known as Kanye West! Whether you love him or loathe him, few can stir the infamy that West, 44, has within the media. His notoriety is one he capitalizes upon brilliantly. A polarizing figure, as if drawn between extremes, his fiery personality has struck fear and awe into the public. With an extensive dating history and ongoing separation from his 41-year-old wife, Kim Kardashian — as well as many famous fights (with major celebs like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Drake) and bromances (with political figures such as fellow Gemini Donald Trump) — West lives his life with little grace. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder and a fan of creepy masks, one is left to wonder if the “Donda” singer, producer and fashion designer is the villain or the victim of a modern perfect storm.

