Seattle, WA

Family seeks support in search for Seattle fire chief missing near Cliffdell

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqNIa_0cqJP4MY00
Image credit: Kittitas County Sheriff, Facebook

CLIFFDELL, Wash. — The family of Jay Schreckengost—Deputy Chief of the Seattle Fire Dept. who went missing while hunting near the border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties—is asking for your help to maintain their search.

Their efforts extend into a sixth day on Monday with Search and Rescue teams from across the state of Washington searching for the experienced outdoorsman. Last week, Jay’s family took to social media reporting that he went missing on a hunting trip in a woodland region west of Naches near the Oak Creek Wildlife Area.

Since then, volunteers have converged at Whistlin’ Jacks Resort, which has offered its accommodations as a base of operations. Hundreds of Search and Rescue volunteers from across Kittitas and Yakima counties are joined with teams from Seattle Fire and similar operations.

Drone teams, K9 units, search coordinators, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) helicopters are all pursuing Schreckengost’s safe return home. On Monday, an estimated 60 individuals are searching for the Deputy Fire Chief, who left his lodge to hunt on Nov. 2 and has not returned since.

Schreckengost’s truck was located near Cliffdell last Wednesday, which has served as the hub for this widescale search effort ever since. Family members located his truck on a forest service road and immediately reported him missing. Dispatchers from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office have been evaluating tips from the community, which you can contribute by calling (509) 925-8534.

Another way you can help these search efforts is by contributing to the family’s GoFundMe effort by clicking here. Organized by Jay’s daughter, this GoFundMe campaign is going toward the search efforts, private air search, lodging, food, and gas for Search and Rescue volunteers.

This is a developing news story. KAPP KVEW will continue updating our readers on this story as further details come to light.

