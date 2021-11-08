CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

How Alabama Power volunteers are cheering up our veterans

By Dennis Washington
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veterans living at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have new reasons to smile, thanks to volunteers from Alabama Power. More than a dozen employees volunteering through the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) spent a few hours Nov. 5 planting flowers and fall vegetables in pots and...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Michael Nelson of Gadsden

“After I got out, I had a bad motorcycle wreck. When I finally came to out of the coma, they said I’d never walk again or use the right side of my body. I remember sitting in my chair and not being able to do anything. I said, ‘I can’t live like this. I’m either going to sit here and die or figure it out.’ I eventually started pushing my body and figuring out how to do things. I had to figure out how to do things with my left hand because I was right-handed. The year after I had that wreck, there’s a Barbarian Challenge they have up here at the (Noccalula) falls. I was bound and determined to do that. Not to win it or anything, just to see if I could do it. I’ve been doing it every year since then. I had to figure out how to climb ropes with one arm and run. It’s an amazing feeling because I went from not being able to walk again – I was in wheelchairs and had to have people push me around – to running a 7-mile obstacle course race. They said I would never do this and here I am. I didn’t lay down and quit. I remember that day when I made that decision. I have to improvise, adapt and overcome every situation I come across. It takes me a little bit longer to do some things, but, eventually, I figure out how to do it.” – Michael Nelson of Gadsden.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabamians celebrate National Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be celebrated in communities throughout the state and nation Thursday, Nov. 11. The day honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Birmingham is home to the nation’s oldest, longest and largest Veterans Day parade. World War II veteran Raymond Weeks, who was from Birmingham, wanted to organize an event to honor all veterans, not just those who died in World War I and were honored on Armistice Day each Nov. 11. America’s first Veterans Day celebration occurred in Birmingham in 1947, and the holiday officially replaced Armistice Day in 1954. Weeks was director of the National Veterans Day Celebration for 38 years and, in 1982, received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Ronald Reagan.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Government
City
Bay Minette, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Alexander City, AL
City
Pell City, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Alabama NewsCenter

This program to restore Alabama’s coastal environment and economy is expanding

A $7 million restoration project spawned in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill is expanding. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the RESTORE Council (Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revised Economies of the Gulf Coast States) has announced they will spend an additional $11.9 million to continue the work of the GulfCorps program through 2025. The program, created in 2017 originally as a four-year joint project of The Nature Conservancy and NOAA, aims to restore the natural features and habitats on critical conservation lands in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Volunteers#Power Plants#Gardening#Apso
Alabama NewsCenter

April Lafollette is an Alabama Bright Light in Calhoun County

Interfaith Ministries Executive Director April Lafollette may have a staff of six employees in Anniston but the ministry thrives through more than 300 volunteers. “We see our mission not just to serve people in need, but to pull those folks together who are looking to serve others,” Lafollette said. “On paper, it shouldn’t have worked, but it has worked. We have been here in Calhoun County since 1975. We help folks through multiple programs.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Jerome Muhammad of Birmingham

“Like that old commercial, life comes at you fast. It comes at you fast in different ways that you don’t expect, so be flexible. The blizzard of ’93, no one saw that coming. We got a little bit more than what we expected. At that time, I was living in Southside in an apartment. We got snowed in for the weekend, so we had to be flexible and work together, the tenants in the building. That was one of those instances that came out of nowhere and we just had to make it happen. That taught me a lesson: stay kind of prepared.” – Jerome Muhammad of Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Alabama NewsCenter

When should you schedule your COVID-19 booster before holiday travel?

Holiday season is fast approaching, and by getting the readily available COVID-19 vaccine, many Americans are planning to catch up on missed time with loved ones. For those who received the first full set of vaccinations from February to May, University of Alabama at Birmingham infectious disease experts say now is the time to schedule a booster ahead of Thanksgiving and other holidays as 2021 comes to a close.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

12 essential Tuscaloosa restaurants

Maybe you’re heading to Tuscaloosa for a football, basketball or softball game. Or you’re going to visit your son or daughter at college. Whatever your reason, you’ll likely want to grab a bite to eat while you’re in town. No matter what you’re hungry for, you have an abundance of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Women’s business center comes to Clanton, Alabama

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship, a Huntsville-based organization, has chosen Clanton to establish its Reach Women’s Business Center. The goal: expand the nonprofit’s success to central Alabama with Clanton as its hub. The organization recently held an open house to build awareness about its new facility in downtown...
CLANTON, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Why you should visit Bayou La Batre, the Seafood Capital of Alabama

If you’ve always wanted to visit a small, sleepy fishing village where most residents make a living from working on the water, Bayou La Batre (pronounced “BY-you-la-BAT-tree”) is the place to go. Located in the southernmost part of Mobile County, it’s worth the drive – especially if you’re already in the area at Bellingrath Gardens and Home in Theodore or you’re staying on nearby Dauphin Island.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power supports scholarships for HVAC ‘Fast Track’ program at Bevill State Community College

Minority students in the Bevill State Community College HVAC Fast Track program have a new opportunity for a financial boost, thanks to support from Alabama Power. The company made a contribution to support scholarships for minority candidates to the Fast Track program, an accelerated noncredit training initiative that teaches technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service and maintain heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The program includes instruction and hands-on training in diagnostic techniques, use of testing equipment, and the principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics related to HVAC systems repair.
COLLEGES
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy