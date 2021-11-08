CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

All But 3 Howard County Bus Routes Will Be Restored For Afternoon Dismissal, School System Says

By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After an “unusually high number” of bus driver call-outs caused parents to seek alternate transportation for getting their kids to school, the Howard County Public School System said Monday afternoon that all but three bus routes will be restored for afternoon dismissal.

The following routes will not be operating:

  • Bus #16 serving Atholton High School and Hollifield Station Elementary School
  • Bus #43 serving Folly Quarter Middle Sschool and Dayton Oaks Elementary School
  • Bus #757 serving Centennial High School, Burleigh Manor Middle School and Hollifield Station Elementary School

The drivers, who are employed by companies that have contracts with the school system, are currently in negotiations for higher incentive pay, as the pandemic has resulted in driver shortages across the country.

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday night, the school administrators said they did not expect any disruptions after talking with bus providers.

But a text message sent to parents of Howard County school students on Monday warned: “Due to unusually high number of bus driver call-outs, schools may not be able to notify families. Plan for alternate transportation today.”

Anne Arundel County recently finalized a cash bonus for bus drivers after some went on strike in October.

