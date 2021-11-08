CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Garrett Talks Working With Summer Walker, Wanting To Work Chloe And New Label

By Jackie Paige
 6 days ago

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Singer, songwriter and producer Sean Garrett sat down with Jackie Paige to talk about working with Summer Walker on her latest project, who he would like to work with and his new record label.

Check out the full interview below:


