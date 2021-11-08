Sean Garrett Talks Working With Summer Walker, Wanting To Work Chloe And New Label

Yesterday, the new moon was in scorpio and Summer Walker dropped her sophomore album so basically, we’re feeling things. Deeply. Read your horoscope for scorpio season here. ‘Still Over It’ is Walker’s follow up to her debut album, ‘Over It,’ which was released in 2019. She took her following to new heights, as the project became the most-streamed R&B album by a woman since Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ a few years earlier. In between albums, Walker dropped an EP, ‘Life on Earth,’ and launched a new label imprint, Ghetto Earth Records. She also gave birth to a baby girl earlier this year. Her daughter appears with her on the album’s alternate cover.
Comments / 0