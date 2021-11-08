The Original Freedom Rock In Adair County Inspired A Trend That Spread All Across Iowa And Beyond

One of the most unique ways the Hawkeye State remembers and thanks veterans involves large rocks and lots of paint. Each county across Iowa – 99 in total – has what’s come to be known as a “Freedom Rock®”. Because there’s one dispersed in each county, it’s guaranteed that there’s a Freedom Rock® not too far away from wherever you call home in Iowa.

It all started in Adair County in May of 1999, when a lonely boulder on Hwy 25 near Menlo, Iowa was painted with the phrase “Thank You Veterans For Our Freedom” with an American Flag and a striking rendition of the flag-raising at Iwo Jima.

The artist was Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II, and each May he paints a new scene on that same boulder in time for Memorial Day. At the site of this original Freedom Rock®, there is a pullout with a picnic table and a board with some pictures of the rock in years past.

In the years since 1999, each Iowa county has commissioned its own rock to remember its veterans. The paintings focus on men and women in that county who have served in the military and tell a piece of their stories.

For example, the Freedom Rock® in Maxwell in Story County (not pictured) shows a gunship plane in remembrance of Timothy Harrison, a Maxwell resident who was shot down in a gunship plane in 1991. Another side of the rock is a tribute to Matthew Rierson, a native of Nevada, Iowa whose story is retold in the movie “Black Hawk Down”.

Many stories are told on the faces of these rocks, and understanding the specific history of each often helps us realize the sacrifice that was made by real people.

It’s a special, unique way to remember and honor our veterans, and it’s a trend that’s catching on in other states, as well. You can find Freedom Rocks® in Washington state, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, and Wisconsin, with more states coming soon. Plus, the artist is adding at least one additional rock in Iowa for an even 100 total across the state. If you are interested in visiting some or all of these stones, there is an interactive map available here. If you want some ice cream to go along with your Freedom Rock® adventure, at least during the warmer months of the year, try this little dessert shop in Sully.