Plus: ABBA and Key Glock debut in the top 10. Summer Walker earns her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as the singer’s second studio LP, Still Over It, arrives atop the list. The 20-track set was released on Nov. 5 and launches with 166,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. Over 90% of the album’s first-week units were driven by streaming activity. Still Over It marks both the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman.

