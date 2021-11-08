CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Opinion: State Farm is not a good neighbor, putting others at risk by supporting Aaron Rodgers' lies

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Today, State Farm failed to repudiate and indeed endorsed and validated the behavior of Green Bay Packers quarterback and company pitchman Aaron Rodgers.

Like a good neighbor? Not so much. This neighbor lies and puts others at risk with those lies, spreads misinformation and crackpot theories about a global pandemic and is against a vaccine that saves lives. Frankly, it sounds like it’s time to move to a new neighborhood.

What an interesting position for an insurance company to take, to not come out passionately for science, health and safety, but instead to equivocate with what apparently is a calculated business decision to support a man being lambasted by not only health care experts and officials but fellow iconic athletes from Terry Bradshaw to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Bradshaw: “I’d give Aaron Rodgers some advice. It would have been nice if he’d have just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest, learned not to lie, because that’s what you did, Aaron, you lied to everyone. … We’ve got players that pretty much only think about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJAJn_0cqJOEr600
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not play Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Rich Barnes, USA TODAY Sports

Abdul-Jabbar: Rodgers “damaged professional sports. … Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus. If he ever requires open-heart surgery, will he hand the scalpel to romance writers because they know about matters of the heart?”

State Farm: He’s our guy.

The decision to go soft on Rodgers can only be described as State Farm’s singular focus on its bottom line, hoping it doesn’t make the anti-vax, flat-earth folks mad enough to cancel their policies while hoping everyone else isn’t paying attention.

If the company truly cared about, say, the health and well-being of society at large, it would have done what Prevea Health, a health care company in Wisconsin, did Saturday, repudiating Rodgers by ending their relationship.

State Farm has shown itself to be a far less courageous and principled company, for to keep Rodgers in the fold is to endorse him and his actions, even as State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer told USA TODAY Sports Monday morning in an email: “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

Morss-Fischer continued by saying the company’s “customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues” – as if an anti-vaccination crackpot strategy to fight COVID-19 should be given as much credence as the advice and research of the world’s best medical and health officials.

I wouldn’t have thought an insurance company that has to pay out when people get sick and die of diseases like COVID-19 would stretch that far for a flawed “both sides” argument. But these are the times in which we live, when even an institution like State Farm is so afraid to simply do what’s right.

That said, something just might be up. Apex Marketing Group reported that only 1.5% of State Farm ads had Rodgers in them Sunday, down from 25% of State Farm ads the two previous Sundays.

Having bungled its Monday morning statement, State Farm does have an easy way out moving forward. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who already has a contract with State Farm, is 12 years younger than Rodgers and announced in April that he was fully vaccinated to help protect his newborn daughter.

Back in August 2020, when asked about his support for Black Lives Matter and voting rights, Mahomes said, “I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure all people feel equal.”

Now that’s a winning message for a 21st-century American brand. Add in Bradshaw, who himself just unveiled a new State Farm commercial, and there appear to be plenty of options for the company to extricate itself from the mess it is in.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: State Farm is not a good neighbor, putting others at risk by supporting Aaron Rodgers' lies

Comments / 144

Amin P Akhtar
6d ago

You all want to play games with the word immunized? How about you get upset with Anthony Fauci changing the definition of the term Gain of function research to make what he did not seem criminal? This is a athlete saying he was immunized and as a matter of fact he certainly is. Then we have fauci funding gain of function research, lying about it and he changes the actual definition of the term and denies it and it’s clear as day he is lying but yet you all want to talk about an athlete ?

Reply(4)
22
Gambit Zero
6d ago

he didn't lie, he said he was immunized not vaccinated. nice try libtards, as much as I love watching you all eat each other, I like truth more.

Reply(43)
39
Tropical Dave
6d ago

As a State Farm customer, I got no problems with their position. I only want insurance from them, not political advice...

Reply(2)
26
Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Barnes
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers loses endorsement deal after admitting he didn’t get COVID vaccine

The fallout from Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 after previously saying he was immunized after declining the vaccine has cost the Packers quarterback a sponsorship. It was a personal decision by Aaron Rodgers to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not one that hasn’t cost the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Neighbor#Health And Safety#American Football#The Naval Academy#Usa Today Sports#State Farm
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Rolling Stone

NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers for Covid-19 Protocol Violations

The National Football League has fined the Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating Covid-19 protocols, CNBC reports. On Tuesday, the NFL announced it would fine the Packers $300,000. Rodgers was fined $14,650 for going to a party unvaccinated. Rodgers was caught on video unmasked at a Halloween party attended by his teammates. The team’s Allen Lazard was also given a fine of $14,650 for attending the Halloween party. The NFL also issued a warning to the Packers that they could risk the loss of draft picks should they incur future Covid violations. Last week, Rodgers, who tested positive for...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy