'The Last Duel' Gets 4K and Blu-ray Release Date in Time for Christmas

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 6 days ago

20th Century Studios has just announced its Digital and 4K/Blu-ray release dates for The Last Duel, following its theater exclusive release this October. The historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France and features a star-studded cast. The film, which takes place...

collider.com

