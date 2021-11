Rutgers is expected to get one of its top offensive players back against Wisconsin, but it will be without a defensive starter due to suspension. Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is dressed to play against his old school on Saturday (3:30 p.m., BTN). But defensive end Mike Tverdov will not play due to a violation of team rule. Wideout Brandon Sanders will also sit out due to a violation of team rules.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO