Before free agency could officially open up and start off the hot stove season, option decisions needed to be made around the league to finalize this winter’s free agent class. And for the Boston Red Sox, no decision loomed larger than the one presented to J.D. Martinez as to whether or not he would opt out of his contract and become a free agent. The slugger had a choice to stay in Boston for $19.375 million or opt out and become a free agent. It seemed like a true coin flip decision from the outside, and today we learned that he is staying Boston, passing on the opportunity to opt out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO